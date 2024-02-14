“It’s the greatest thing I can do for myself” – Felipe Lobo dreaming of world title success at ONE Fight Night 19

Felipe Lobo heads into his second shot at ONE gold with brimming confidence, and he’s ready to let it all show at ONE Fight Night 19.

The 30-year-old knows what exactly awaits him when he steps inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to face two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty with the latter’s bantamweight Muay Thai crown up for grabs in the main event of the February 16 bill.

After falling short to then-kingpin Nong-O Hama in his first shot at the sport’s most prized possession, ‘Demolition Man’ has cut no corners as he prepares to square off against one of the promotion’s standout fighters of 2023.

Apart from a taxing training camp at Tiger Muay Thai under the watchful eyes of head coach John Hutchinson, the Sao Paulo native has added a couple of meditation sessions to equip himself with a more positive outlook before his war in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to The AllStar, Felipe Lobo shared how his heart-searching spells have brought him closer to his dream. He said:

“I visualize myself being the champion, you know, me in the stadium being the champion with the belt. This is, you know, what I always wanted since I started my Muay Thai career, being the champion in Thailand. It’s the greatest thing I can do for myself.”

As an athlete who overcame several hurdles in life and throughout his career, ‘Demolition Man’ knows what he needs to ace another challenge that awaits him this Friday.

However, only time will tell whether or not the No.3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender can seal world championship status come ONE Fight Night 19.

Felipe Lobo believes now is the perfect time for him to accomplish his dreams

Felipe Lobo refuses to look too far into the future and lose sight of the present.

This is the exact approach he will take when he steps inside the Mecca of Muay Thai against the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king.

In the same interview, Felipe Lobo concluded:

“I feel this is the right moment for me to achieve my goals. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling like I'm going to do it. And we will see that in the fight this week.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 16.