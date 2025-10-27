“It’s hard, but it’s so rewarding” - Christian Lee on juggling family, business, and elite fighting career

Two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee of Singapore and the United States has accomplished so much in both his personal and professional life.

'The Warrior' recently revealed that he and his wife, Katie Allison Lee, will be expecting their fourth child.

Raising a growing family, managing Prodigy Training Center, and keeping up the demands of being a world-class athlete can certainly take its toll. But the 27-year-old superstar wouldn’t have it any other way.

Lee reflected on his rewarding journey in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

"Definitely, it's hard, but it's so rewarding. There's also not much time in the day to stop and think about stuff, either. It definitely keeps me busy all day long, but I wouldn't ask for any other way."

The reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA kingpin continued:

“That's my whole life, really, is taking care of them, spending time with them. And now that I'm in camp, of course, it's the training that's the focus. But yeah, everything that I've been up to in the last four years is wrapped up in that, four babies."

Meanwhile, Lee will defend his lightweight MMA crown against familiar foe Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 173 on November 16 in a highly anticipated rematch at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Christian Lee looking to erase all doubt at ONE 173

Christian Lee returned from a two-year hiatus last year following the tragic passing of his sister, Victoria Lee.

'The Warrior' didn't miss a beat and put on a striking and grappling display against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 26 in December.

Unfortunately, that match ended in the worst way possible due to an inadvertent eyepoke. The Turkish challenger was unable to proceed, and the fight was deemed a no-contest.

While Lee was clearly dominating that fight, Rasulov insisted he was about to turn things around before the incident.

