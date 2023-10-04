“It’s an honor to roll with such a legend” – Mikey Musumeci says the first ONE match he watched featured Shinya Aoki

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is excited to roll against legend Shinya Aoki, one of the first ONE Championship athletes he said he was able to catch in action.

'Darth Rigatoni' will battle ‘Tobikan Judan’ in an openweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the 27-year-old Italian-American champion shared that he feels some sense of nostalgia heading into his showdown against Aoki, 40, and that it is a privilege for him to have the Japanese icon as his next opponent.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“You want to know something funny? The first match I ever saw in ONE Championship, Shinya was in, you know, and I don't remember which match exactly, but I remember Shinya was in it. So it's really cool that the first match I ever saw in ONE Championship, he was in it and now I'm facing him in Asia, so it's a really cool thing for me, you know? And it's an honor to roll with such a legend. To have the opportunity in my lifetime to roll with him, it's just an honor. Like, it's so cool. And I'm so fu**ing excited.”

ONE Fight Night 15 is the fourth outing for Mikey Musumeci in ONE for this year alone. His three previous fights were all successful defenses of the world title he won in September last year.

Back in January, the Evolve MMA standout defeated Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren by unanimous decision. Four months later, he was back again, winning by submission over Yemeni Osamah Almarwai. Then in his last fight this past August, he took on ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in an all-champion grappling superfight and won by submission.

Shinya Aoki, meanwhile, is fighting for the first time this year after a busy 2022, where he was featured in three matches – two mixed martial arts and one submission grappling.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

