“It’s insane” – Chingiz Allazov talks about Alex Pereira’s successful transition from kickboxing to MMA

Even undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov is in awe of how far Alex Pereira has come since transitioning to mixed martial arts.

While they fought in different weight classes, ‘Chinga’ and ‘Poatan’ were quite familiar with one another during their years in the unforgiving kickboxing circuit.

Allazov stayed in his roots and is now widely considered the pound-for-pound best kickboxer on the planet.

Pereira, on the other hand, carved his own greatness in MMA. The Brazilian knockout artist is a former UFC Middleweight champion and now lords over the promotion’s light heavyweight ranks.

In an appearance on 1newsTV Online, Allazov raved about Pereira’s accomplishments in MMA and recalled his early kickboxing rivalry with his good friend Artem Vakhitov.

“Kickboxers become champions in the UFC. But not only in the UFC, kickboxers become champions [in other promotions]., But if we only talk about the fact for the UFC, this is insane, there are other fighters."

‘Chinga’ continued:

“You can say Alex Pereira, who is there from Glory. But he was not even in the top 10, you know. Pereira, when he left, he lost to my loved one there, the same Artem Vakhitov, who was the champion of Glory at that time.”

Here's the full interview:

Chingiz Allazov has already cleaned out his division

Chingiz Allazov transformed into a completely different animal after falling short in his ONE debut against Enriko Kehl in 2021.

The superstar has gone on a rampage since, winning his next five contests against some of the best 155-pound strikers in the world.

Allazov reigned supreme in the stacked ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, going through the likes of Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The 30-year-old then ended the Superbon Singha Mawynn dynasty with a sickening KO, followed by a remarkable world title defense against Marat Grigorian.