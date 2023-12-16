“It’s an instant win” – Tom DeBlass on partnering with Evolve MMA to promote the vision of his non-profit, ‘Buddies Over Bullies’

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Tom DeBlass is one of the most accomplished practitioners of ‘the gentle art’.

But now that his best days in competition are behind him, DeBlass has chosen to focus his efforts on bringing up the next generation of grapplers, as well as help people, particularly kids, and equip them with the martial arts skills that will boost their confidence and enrich their lives.

DeBlass recently partnered with renowned martial arts gym, Evolve MMA, based in Singapore to promote the vision of his non-profit organization, “Buddies Over Bullies.” It’s a partnership that DeBlass says will produce incredible results and change childrens’ lives.

In a recent interview with Sherdog.com, DeBlass talked about his initiative and partnering with Evolve MMA.

DeBlass said:

“I think being partnered with Evolve MMA is fantastic. They are the biggest martial arts school in Asia. I love Evolve’s vision, and I love what they give back to the community, so to team up with the biggest martial arts school in Asia, I mean, I can't ask for more, I’m super thankful for that. and I just think it’s incredible. It’s an instant win for me, to get my vision out in Asia.”

Evolve MMA boasts of world-class, state-of-the-art facilities and the best martial arts instructor team in Asia, with various world champions across multiple martial arts disciplines. Evolve MMA is home to many incredible athletes, including ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson, American martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, reigning ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly, and more.

Tom DeBlass and ‘Buddies Over Bullies’

Legendary grappler Tom DeBlass and friend Shawn Fowler co-founded non-profit organization, “Buddies Over Bullies.”

The organization consists of a team of dedicated volunteers who are committed to making a positive change in the community, especially in the fight to stop childhood bullying.

Bullying is a true epidemic, and one of the best solutions is teaching kids not only how to defend themselves through martial arts, but also imparting in them the true values of martial arts.