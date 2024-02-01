“It’s just such an amazing feeling” – "Grateful" Garry Tonon says submitting Martin Nguyen was a little bit more special

Garry Tonon couldn’t have asked for a much better performance this past weekend, when he submitted Martin Nguyen at ONE 165.

In a potential world title eliminator contest for the featherweight division, the submission specialist left no doubt in anyone’s mind about who the next title challenger would be.

His three-fight win streak has been impressive but dominating the former world champion and getting him out of there in the first round might go down as the best win of his career to date.

Tonon was in fine form at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28, and was incredibly thankful in the moment after taking a second to embrace everything that was happening.

‘The Lion Killer’ told Sportskeeda MMA after the fight that stopping to smell the roses is important to him and makes him appreciate his career:

“To do it the way that I did it too [beat Martin Nguyen by submission], man, it’s just such an amazing feeling and I try to remind myself of that stuff sometimes because it keeps me a little bit more grateful.”

Garry Tonon added:

“You know, I'm grateful for everything that I have everything that America has given to me and I'm grateful to be here in Japan and to share this country with them while I'm here.”

Watch the full interview below:

Garry Tonon once again proved himself to be a huge threat

With his incredibly dominant and efficient ground game, Garry Tonon is a nightmare matchup for anyone in the world once he gets a hold of them.

The former elite submission grappler is a level above anyone else when it comes to his jiu-jitsu skills, which were once again on show this past weekend.

Nguyen didn’t really get the opportunity to showcase anything he had been working on, which is often the case when you come up against an elite finisher like Tonon.

From the moment he took his opponent down, Nguyen was in trouble, and that only became clearer and clearer as the fight went on.

