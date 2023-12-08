“It’s like a dream” – Roman Kryklia relishes opportunity to join elite company by becoming a two-sport world champion

ONE Championship fans are beyond thrilled to watch Roman Kryklia compete inside the Circle anew.

The towering Ukrainian has been one of the best additions to the roster in recent years, with some absolutely incredible performances under the ONE banner.

Through five fights in the promotion, he has already gone on to become the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix winner.

On his return at ONE Fight Night 17, Kryklia has a new goal in mind as this time, he will compete for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship. He told CountFilms TV what it means to him to try and become a two-sport world champion on December 8:

“I think it's like not only my dream, it's the dream of all the fighters who compete here in ONE Championship all over the world, or even athletes from other competitions. I think it's a goal for everyone to be a champion not only in kickboxing but in Muay Thai too. It’s like a dream.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Roman Kryklia will showcase his adaptability at ONE Fight Night 17

In competing under the Muay Thai ruleset in ONE Championship, the versatility of Roman Kryklia will be on show at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Promotional debutant Alex Roberts will stand in his way in trying to prevent him from becoming a two-sport world champion at the final Fight Night of the year.

With the four-ounce gloves in the heavyweight division, it can’t get much more unpredictable for this main event clash between two powerhouse strikers.

This fight will see Kryklia go back to his roots in a sense, having started training in Muay Thai during his early days as a martial artist.