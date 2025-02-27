"It's like they walked out of the 1800s" - Fans unanimously agree with UFC star Sean Strickland's latest expletive-laced social commentary on X

Sean Strickland is back with his latest social media outburst, drawing reactions from MMA fans all over the world. The majority of them agreed with Strickland's remarks, citing their own experiences.

Strickland is well-known in the MMA community for his contentious and outspoken personality, which has gotten him in trouble several times in the past. While some applaud the former champion for speaking from the heart without fear, others criticize him.

This time Strickland took to X and detailed his experience with rental cars. 'Tarzan' said that everyone in front of him on the rental line behaved as though they had no idea what they were doing, which infuriated Strickland. He wrote:

''When I rent a car. "Here is my credit card and driver license. Have a nice day". Literally everyone ahead of me "im fu*king retarded and have no idea how to function in life, how did i get, where am I at". Im pretty sure being a fu*king retard is a requirement to rent a car''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''What's worse is they book online, so it gives you an option to input all this sh*t. Input before you arrive, then show them (to confirm it's the same). Bam 2 minutes. I get the same people when I rent a vehicle, it's like they walked out of the 1800s.''

Another one stated:

''Just like when you’re at the store and no one in front of you remembers the pin to their debit card.''

Other fans wrote:

''Lol, this is a true statement''

''Lot of people use their employer to setup rentals 99% it goes smooth at least for me you probably see that 1% of the time it doesn’t bad then the 5% of america who never rented a car before''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SStricklandMMA on X]

Robert Whittaker considers Sean Strickland as a possible opponent for his comeback

Robert Whittaker will look to get back to winning ways and is eyeing Sean Strickland as a potential opponent for his UFC return. Strickland is also coming off a loss against Dricus du Plessis in a rematch at UFC 312 earlier this month.

In a recent appearance on the On Paper Podcast, Whittaker spoke to Anthony Smith and cited Strickland as an exciting matchup, saying:

''I think Strickland makes a good argument to have. Because, I feel like we've both been in that top sort of pond for a while circling each other...I'm excited about that fight. I look at his style and I find it curious. I find it exciting to try to work out.''

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (1:05:55):

