"It's Logan Paul" - Fans play guessing game as Conor McGregor teases opponent announcement on New Year's Day 

Conor McGregor has just taken to X/Twitter to announce that he will reveal both his opponent and fight date on January 1. The Irishman's tweet has drawn a significant amount of attention from the UFC fandom, which has been chomping at the bit for his return to combat sports in an official capacity.

"I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Years Day, 2024."

It also stands to reason that McGregor's tweet has led to speculation, as it implies that his opponent won't be Michael Chandler, who the UFC originally chose to welcome him back into the octagon.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, fans took to the thread under the Irishman's tweet to offer their thoughts on the identity of McGregor's opponent. One fan made the unlikely suggestion of the Irishman potentially facing Islam Makhachev for the latter's lightweight title:

"It's Islam for the title"

However, an even more unlikely suggestion followed, with a fan naming one of the Paul brothers. However, it wasn't Jake Paul, who has been calling the Irishman out for years:

"It's Logan Paul"

Other fans though, expressed disappointment over the possibility that McGregor will no longer be fighting Chandler:

"Not Michael Chandler? Dude..."

Others simply wondered who the opponent could be:

"Who will his opponent be?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's tweet

It is likely, based on recent rumors, that McGregor could return at UFC 300. As for his opponent's identity, that remains to be seen if it isn't Chandler. While fans have suggested several names in reaction to the Irishman's revelation, few it seems have considered Nate Diaz, who expressed an interest in UFC 300.

How long has a Conor McGregor return been in the works?

Conor McGregor snapped his shin against Dustin Poirier in the pair's trilogy bout back in mid-2021. Upon recovering from the crippling injury, McGregor was ready to return, and the UFC first announced its intention to book him in a bout with Michael Chandler back in February.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the bout is still to be given an official date. The Irishman spent the entire year battling USADA, who offered him a deadline to re-enter their anti-doping program. This left McGregor unable to return as quickly as he would have liked, and his return has been a topic of discussion for an entire year now.