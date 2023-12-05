“It’s mad, it’s crazy” – Coach JP Gallacher admits he and Nico Carrillo used to watch their ‘idol’ Nong-O’s fights

Striking sensation Nico Carrillo and his head coach, JP Gallacher, admit they are avid fans of legendary Thai fighter and multiple-time former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Who wouldn’t be?

Nong-O is one of the most celebrated world champions in the history of Muay Thai and is an absolute legend in the sport. There’s no question he has made millions of fans across the globe, and you can count Carrillo and Gallacher among them.

But because Carrillo is getting ready to face Nong-O himself in his next match, that changes things a little. Still, the two are not afraid to admit they’ve been in absolute awe of the legend throughout his career.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Gallacher shared his thoughts on the significance of Nico Carrillo’s next fight.

He said:

“There was a time where I mean Nico and I used to sit at school and we’d meant to be working, but we’d be sitting and watching Nong-O and Nico trying to fight him and I'm trying to train him to fight him, so it’s crazy. Sometimes you need to punch yourself where these jobs took us, it’s mad, it’s crazy.”

Can Carrillo use that awe and admiration for Nong-O to inspire a victory when he faces off with the legend? We will soon find out.

JP Gallacher and Nico Carrillo ready for war against legendary Nong-O Hama

25-year-old Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo is in for the toughest test of his young career when he takes on Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The two lock horns at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.