"It's not about the money anymore" - Jose Aldo says UFC re-signing decision hinges on potential to accomplish more, not a bigger paycheck

After coming out of retirement to fight on UFC 301, Jose Aldo is only looking to build on his legacy. Despite already being a UFC Hall of Famer, 'The King of Rio' believes he still has more to accomplish in his career.

Nine days after his win over Jonathan Martinez, Aldo joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss his fighting future. The former two-time UFC featherweight champion claimed he is no longer looking to maximize his income, but rather expand on his already-legendary legacy.

Through UFC Portuguese translater Fabiano Buskei, Aldo said:

"It's not about the money anymore. There are a lot of things to be taken into consideration. It's more about what we can do, what I can get, and what I can accomplish."

Leading into the May 4 pay-per-view event, it was highly publicized that the fight with Martinez was the last of Aldo's current UFC contract. Many speculated that the Brazilian was only returning to become a free agent but Aldo mentioned his desire to negotiate with the UFC immediately after the win.

During his brief MMA retirement, Aldo fought three times in boxing, including two professional fights.

Jose Aldo says he is waiting for an offer from the UFC before deciding on next career move

Jose Aldo has quickly become one of the biggest free agents available in MMA and now claims to have "several" offers from multiple organizations. However, he is prioritizing his longtime employer, the UFC.

On The MMA Hour, Aldo said:

"We're waiting to see what happens. We have several offers on the table, but from the UFC, [the negotiations are] just starting. It's on [head coach Andre Pederneiras], Sean [Shelby], and Dana [White] to sit at the table and decide what's best for my life."

'The King of Rio' did not specifically mention what other promotions have already reached out to his team but did note that he is open to all possibilities, including a possible return to boxing.