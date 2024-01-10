“It’s motivating to know we’re being noticed” - Former bantamweight MMA king John Lineker proud of division’s growth

The bigger fighters have always carried a certain mystique in MMA, but John Lineker believes that smaller guys like him have contributed as much to the sport as their larger counterparts.

Through years or maybe a couple of decades of development, smaller weight classes have elevated MMA's artistry to a highly technical and agile level.

Lineker, a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA that his division brings a different kind of feel to the sport.

‘Hands of Stone’ pointed out that the bantamweight division alone houses several different styles of fighters. Yet, he finds they all have a similarity when utilizing their blinding speed.

John Lineker said:

“For athletes in the division, this is very good to know. It's motivating to know we're being noticed. And what makes this division so exciting is the different fighting styles each fighter offers. As it is a lighter-weight division, the fighters are faster and move more around the cage, which adds even more excitement to the fights.”

ONE Championship has three world championships in the bantamweight division, the MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing world titles.

Fabricio Andrade is the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, while Jonathan Haggerty has the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

John Lineker eyes world title rematch against Fabricio Andrade

John Lineker’s rivalry against Fabricio Andrade is far from over.

The two Brazilian knockout machines shared the spotlight twice in 2022 and 2023. The first ended in a No Contest, while the second became Andrade’s crowning moment as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Lineker, however, slowly made his way back to world title contention when he scored two impressive wins over Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman.

In an interview with ONE Championship after his ONE Fight Night 14 victory over Loman, Lineker said he wants nothing more than to reclaim the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship:

“I really want to fight for the title again. I want that belt. That’s what I’m there for, to win the title. This is something every fighter seeks. As I was once champion, winning that title back would be incredible.”