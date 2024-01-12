“It’s motivating to see it all” – Liam Nolan says ‘very determined’ Jonathan Haggerty brings a different aura

Ahead of his return to the Circle, Liam Nolan finds himself being motivated by a fellow striker and teammate who has achieved incredible things in recent memory. Jonathan Haggerty, a longtime training partner of his, has a real claim to be the best striker of the year in 2023, thanks to his two incredible performances.

In back-to-back fights, he finished two world champions to become a double champion by holding both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles.

As a fellow student of the Knowlesy Academy, Nolan is inspired by watching his teammate ascend to the top of the sport after all the hard work he has seen him put in over the years.

He spoke about his respect and admiration for ‘The General’ in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

“He's a very focused person, very determined. And yeah like when we're training, we just bounce off each other, and it's motivating to see it all happen [Jonathan Haggerty being a two-sport world champion]. So it's good.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Nolan will look to replicate the success of his teammate at ONE Fight Night 18

Liam Nolan will be looking to bring his own world championship belt back to his coaches at the Knowlesy Academy in 2024. The Brit will look to kickstart the year on a high by returning to the Circle after a long break to face Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12.

Given his status in the lightweight Muay Thai division as one of the only contenders not to have faced off with Regian Eersel, it may not take many wins for ‘Lethal’ to insert himself into the title picture.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription. Check your local listings for more details.