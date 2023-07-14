It’s all or nothing for Takeru Segawa in ONE Championship: “I would just quit being a martial artist”

After achieving so much throughout his legendary career, which made him into a superstar in his native Japan, Takeru Segawa is still motivated to compete at the highest level.

Despite all of his accomplishments, becoming the first and only three weight world champion in K-1 history at 31 years old, he still feels like there are stars to reach for.

In his last contest, the Japanese icon took himself out of his comfort zone, travelling to Paris, France, to put on a show for an audience that hadn't seen him compete before.

Making the journey over, competing in entirely new surroundings and getting to introduce himself to all of the fans in the French capital reaffirmed his love for competition and kept him motivated to continue doing what he is one of the best at in his field.

When the elite kickboxer signed for ONE Championship earlier this year, it sent the fans into pandemonium at the thought of dream match ups that they never thought they would see.

Not here to make up the numbers, Takeru is aiming straight for the top and wants nothing else than to be considered the very best wherever in the world he is competing.

In an interview with ONE Championship, laying out plans for his debut inside the circle that is sure to be one of the biggest fights of the year, the elite striker spoke about what keeps him dedicated to martial arts at this stage:

“If I'm not aiming for the top, I think I would just quit being a martial artist. I wouldn't have a reason to continue in martial arts.”

