"It’s probably 48 hours away from being dead” - Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. in serious jeopardy due to delays from ‘NextGen’, says Eddie Hearn

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr.'s potential clash appears to be at a crossroads, according to Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn.

The pair of British pugilists have been in talks to fight for several months, but delays in negotiations have placed the fight in jeopardy. Hearn, who is Benn's promoter, has pointed fingers at the 'NextGen' camp as the reason for the delay.

According to the Matchroom Boxing chairman, Chris Eubank Jr. has requested a purse that is unachievable, leaving promoters on both sides are now scrambling to agree a deal.

Conor Benn is dead set on competing in February, 2024, whether against Eubank Jr. or not, according to Eddie Hearn, who was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani. During the interview, Hearn shared an update on Benn vs. Eubank Jr., saying this:

"The only person holding the fight up is Eubank [Jr.]. I don't like to say holding the fight up. [But], he's got his number, somehow, from somebody. And we can't hit that number." [25:50-26:08]

He continued:

"I'm not gonna stand in the way of this fight happening. Conor Benn went through his case with the board. He won his case, he's not suspended... He's cleared to fight... If we get [Benn vs. Eubank Jr.] made, and it's probably 48 hours away from being dead, that fight will go ahead in the UK." [35:22-36:15]

Former British champ eager to face Conor Benn should Chris Eubank Jr. fight collapse

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. were scheduled to clash in October 2022 before 'The Destroyer' failed a drug test several days before fight night which saw the bout canceled.

Eubank Jr. went on to have two fights with Liam Smith, losing the first via TKO before exacting revenge by stopping 'Beefy' in the rematch.

Benn returned from his suspension in September to face Rodolfo Orozco, whom the Brit defeated via unanimous decision. However, the potential bout between Benn and 'NextGen' has not been sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC).

Should a bout with Chris Eubank Jr. not materialize, former IBF and WBO welterweight champion Kell Brook has shared interest in a clash with Conor Benn. During a recent interview with BBTV Boxing, Brook said this:

"I’m always up for a challenge and if it makes sense for me and the right amount of Benjamins we could do it."

He continued:

"If I come out of retirement and announce I’m fighting one of them two, we’ve got a sell out straight away so, you know, it’s there.."

