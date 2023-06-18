It’s all about the process for ‘Buchecha’ in his MMA journey

Mastering a new sport definitely has its share of challenges but in spite of all the ups and downs, ‘Buchecha’ can’t imagine his life without it.

ONE heavyweight contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has no regrets about transitioning from BJJ to MMA. He’s currently gearing up for a tough training camp to claim his stake for the ONE heavyweight world title.

But before that dream comes to life, he’s got to beat one of the most dangerous faces in MMA - ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane. They’re both slated to cross paths this August at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan this week, Buchecha updated his fans about how he’s been dealing with the everyday stresses of being a full-fledged MMA fighter.

“Yeah, exactly. I'm enjoying my time," said Buchecha. "I'm taking my time, I'm enjoying the process, and it's been really good.”

Buchecha has transitioned seamlessly into MMA since leaving Brazilian jiu-jitsu for good in 2020. While it takes some time to learn a new art, implementing those skills against a seasoned opponent is even more challenging. But Buchecha seems to have adapted well as evidenced by his awe-inspiring performances and perfect 4-0 record.

As the choice of opponents are getting more challenging, Buchecha has ramped up his training at American Top Team to focus a lot more on his striking. With the help of boxing and striking coaches such as Mike Brown and Katel Kubis, Buchecha is well on his way to becoming an MMA world champion.

Watch Buchecha in action once again as he takes on Senegalese heavyweight Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13. North American fans can watch the spectacular event live with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

