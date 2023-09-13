“It’s not racism, it’s called being dyslexic” - Tommy Fury's mispronunciation of KSI's real name sparks racism debate, fans react

Tommy Fury and KSI are scheduled to lock horns in a boxing match set for October 14. The two men will put their undefeated records on the line in a bout backed by an intense competitive rivalry. Ahead of their fight, both boxers took part in a sitdown to generate hype for their clash.

While the sitdown or face-off is yet to be fully released, clips of it have been making the rounds on social media. One of the clips features Tommy Fury refusing to address KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, by his celebrity alias. Instead, he asks his foe's real name, so that he can pronounce it.

Fury's goal was to address Olatunji the man, not KSI the social media star, as he hoped to claim that it is Olatunji the man he will face and beat come October 14. Unfortunately, he failed to correctly pronounce the Olajide Olatunji name, prompting some on X (formerly Twitter) to accuse him of racism.

Curiously, his older brother, Tyson Fury, has been the subject of similar controversies in the past, as back in 2016, a video surfaced of him making antisemitic remarks. However, Tommy Fury's current situation is far tamer, with many coming to his defense.

One fan claimed that Fury suffered from dyslexia:

"It’s not racism, it’s called being dyslexic"

Another fan questioned the logic of branding Fury's actions racist:

"He pronounced his name wrong so that makes him racist?"

One comment even accused the initial claim of being a reach:

"Nah mad reach with this one brother"

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out that Fury did relatively well when pronouncing KSI's surname:

"Where is the racism? He actually pronounced his last name “Olatunji” pretty close to correctly at the end."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Who were Tommy Fury's most recent wins?

Tommy Fury has averaged one bout per year since 2021 going forward. Last year, he took on another giant of the influencer boxing world in Jake Paul and handed 'The Problem Child' his first-ever loss as a professional boxer via split-decision. Prior to that, he faced Daniel Bocianski, beating him on points in a six-rounder.

Now a perfect 9-0, he hopes to become the first man to beat KSI, and in doing so, become the only person to hold wins over the two men who are generally regarded as being the best boxers from the influencer boxing side of things.