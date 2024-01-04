"It's real?" - Fans lose it as Bruce Buffer tweets-and-deletes reaction to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler going down on June 29

Bruce Buffer tweeting and deleting his reaction to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler going down on June 29 has sent MMA fans into a frenzy.

McGregor's return to the octagon has been one of the most hotly discussed topics in the MMA world over the past year. After keeping the fans on their toes, 'The Notorious' recently announced his fight on New Year's Eve. He said:

“Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. For the the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, for International Fight Week on June the 29th. The opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds.”

While nothing has been confirmed by the UFC yet, legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer recently sent fans into a frenzy by posting a poster of the McGregor vs. Chandler bout on X (formerly Twitter).

Interestingly, Buffer was quick to delete the post. However, he was not quick enough as it seems to have caught the attention of fans.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Bruce Buffer deleted a poster showing McGregor vs Chandler in July... We are about to feast"

"It's real?"

"Damn man finally"

Michael Bisping reacts to Conor McGregor announcing his UFC return at middleweight

Conor McGregor's recent fight announcement got the whole MMA community talking. While many were surprised to know that he is eyeing a fight in the middleweight division, former UFC champion Michael Bisping does not seem to be shocked.

Speaking to his co-host Anthony Smith on a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping spoke about how the weight gain might not be beneficial to McGregor on his return to the cage and said:

“No wonder it’s 185 because Conor McGregor’s arm—I only saw his arm—but it looked a little flabby gabby. I thought so. It looks thick, I’m not hating, but he looks a little soft there. He’s definitely bigger. Brendan Loughnane… he said he’s doing a little training with him out in Dubai, he said, ‘Yeah, he’s big. He’s at least 200 pounds.”

