“It’s really about the small details” - Fabricio Andrade details how John Hutchinson instilled perfection in his routine

Fabricio Andrade believes a certain kind of meticulous attention to detail separates world champions from the rest of the field.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is an astute student of the game, and his incredible technique inside the cage stems from a maniacal pursuit of perfection in training.

Andrade has to bring that perfectionist desire in his next match when he takes on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in an epic super fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

The champion vs. champion matchup is for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and will transpire on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of his career-defining match in Bangkok, Andrade told The MMA Superfan in an interview how Tiger Muay Thai coach John Hutchinson demands utmost perfection from him.

"These little improvements are so important at this stage because sometimes you get to a certain point, and it’s really about the small details that are going to make the difference.”

Hutchinson is a major voice not just in Andrade's corner but also in other world champions' corners. The former professional boxer is instrumental in the development of ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin and former UFC bantamweight world champion Petr Yan.

Andrade, meanwhile, can give Hutchinson the credit for helping him reach the heights he’s sitting on in his career.

‘Wonder Boy’ is a perfect 6-0 (one no-contest) in his ONE Championship career, with four knockouts and one submission to his name.

His last match saw him claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title when he scored a fourth-round referee stoppage win over John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below: