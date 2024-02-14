Third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo prides himself on his resiliency and ability to overcome adversity.

While ‘’Demolition Man’ can certainly dish a ton of punishment, he has also proven that he can absorb some in return and even live to tell the tale.

ONE fans got a taste of Lobo’s unyielding resolve in his last outing against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9 last year.

In arguably one of the greatest comebacks in the history of Muay Thai, the 30-year-old shocked the world when he seemingly rose from the dead and put the revered Thai killer to sleep.

It appeared the match was all but over in round 2 after Saemapetch floored Lobo with a nasty left cross that landed flush on the chin.

The defiant Brazilian, however, refused to stay down and returned the favor in the ensuing round.

After shaking off the cobwebs, a feverish Lobo swarmed Saemaptech and finished him off with a scary one-two combination.

Rewatch Felipe Lobo’s insane comeback win:

In an interview with The AllStar, Lobo said he’s wired differently, which allows him to endure hard shots inside the ring.

“Of course for a few fighters, it is hard to to adapt to this kind of style. For a few, they will adapt very well. So I'm training very well. I know everything about that and I'm training this and that's why I have to train the mindset as well because it's something that you have to be ready for when you get a hard punch.”

Felipe Lobo ready to seize the moment by dethroning Jonathan Haggerty

In the same interview, Lobo addressed arguably the biggest match of his career, which takes place this coming Friday in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

‘Demolition Man’ will look to pull off another upset by taking away Jonathan Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown inside the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. He said:

“I feel this is the right moment for me to achieve my goals. I'm feeling good, I'm feeling like I'm going to do it. And we will see that in the fight this week.”

Watch Felipe Lobo’s full interview:

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America