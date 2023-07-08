“It’s time for real high skill level chess” - Shakur Stevenson challenges Vasily Lomachenko amid 25:75 pay split impasse with Devin Haney

Shakur Stevenson called out Vasily Lomachenko, as Devin Haney’s next opponent remains unclear.

On May 20, Haney defended his undisputed lightweight world champion status with a unanimous decision win against Lomachenko. There was plenty of backlash about the result, as most people thought the Ukranian title challenger deserved the win.

During the aftermath of Haney’s recent world title defense, his father claimed they would not pursue a rematch against Lomachenko. As a result, negotiations were sparked between ‘The Dream’ and Stevenson.

Stevenson went public about his dissatisfaction with the 25% purse split. The 26-year-old rising superstar responded to the offer by seeking a different opponent by calling out Lomachenko on Twitter:

“Yoo @VasylLomachenko Nothing but respect champ u deserved them belts I hope u healed up and everything is all good wit you.. I think it’s time for a REAL high skill level chess I’m ready for a big fight champ let’s make something happen”

Stevenson holds a professional boxing record of 20-0 with ten knockouts. The Newark native last fought on April 8, defeating Shuichiro Yoshino by a sixth-round knockout. The 26-year-old is widely considered to be a potential future world champion at 135 pounds.

Vasily Lomachenko responds to Shakur Stevenson’s callout

Shakur Stevenson was respectful with his call out of Vasily Lomachenko, but the Olympic gold medalist has only one opponent in mind for his next fight. Lomachenko wants to avenge his controversial unanimous decision loss against Devin Haney despite the latter seeming uninterested.

Once Stevenson called out Lomachenko on Twitter, the Ukrainian fighter responded by saying:

“@ShakurStevenson thank you! I am ok! But I'm sorry I have unfinished business with @Realdevinhaney”

Shakur Stevenson continued to showcase his respect with this response:

“I understand champ but if he ducks u like he’s ducking me it only make sense for us to get it in”

There is also a chance that Haney doesn’t fight Stevenson or Lomachenko next. ‘The Dream’ has been strongly teasing a move to 140 pounds to decrease the brutal weight cut. If the undisputed lightweight world champion does change divisions, Lomachenko vs. Stevenson could be the fight to make.

