“It’s a trade secret” – Superbon refuses to reveal the secret to his trademark head kicks

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Superbon Singha Mawynn is excited to test himself against a fellow elite striker on the promotion’s roster.

The former kickboxing world champion will take on Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in the final huge main event of the year.

In his return to Muay Thai, the striking superstar is keeping his cards close to his chest despite not feeling any kind of pressure this time around.

He has become synonymous with one particular weapon in his arsenal during his run with the promotion where he previously reigned as the pound-for-pound king.

The 33-year-old has stopped both Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan with two of the best head kick knockouts the promotion has ever seen.

Ahead of his return, he told ONE Championship in an interview that he’s not willing to share a behind the scenes look at what makes his kicking game one of the most feared skillsets in striking:

“I won't reveal how I train my kicks. It's a trade secret.”

The kicking game of Superbon could prove to be decisive on September 22

Coming up against a 24-year-old striking prodigy like Tawanchai, Superbon will need to use every advantage available to him in order to bring the champion’s dominant run to an end.

The aggressive and always dangerous onslaught that the champion has put on previous opponents may have met its match against the technical wizardry of the former kickboxing titleholder.

The two elite strikers will look to end 2023 on a high by testing themselves against another one of the top names on the roster and leaving Lumpinee with the Muay Thai belt.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.