“It’s the only way forward” - Fans react to Sean Strickland’s controversial war cry for “civil war” against liberals

Sean Strickland badly wants a civil war in America, but most aren't with him.

'Tarzan' has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC today, for a variety of reasons. While Strickland can put on entertaining fights, most seemingly like him for his controversial political statements and outbursts.

Strickland has made no bones about the fact that he's a diehard Republican and a supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Like many on the right today, the UFC fighter is very unhappy with America. In fact, Strickland is so unhappy that he's ready to have a civil war.

The former UFC middleweight champion took to X earlier this week, to say exactly that. In a post, Sean Strickland stated that liberals are self-hating Americans, who also hate Andrew Jackson. The seventh U.S. President has been understandably slammed by his historians for his ethnic cleansing of Native Americans.

Strickland wrote on X:

"Liberals "I'm a self hating American, Andrew Jackson is bad.... He fought the Indians, he fought Spain... I hate myself and America but still live here and benefit from what he did for America' God I fucking hate liberals... Civil War it's a must."

Expand Tweet

Naturally, most fans were in disagreement with Strickland. Many wrote that he should stick to fighting, while others opined that his views don't make any sense. However, some seemingly agreed with Strickland, with one fan writing:

"It's the only way forward"

Check out the full fan response below:

[All comments in response to @SStricklandMMA on X]

When was Sean Strickland's last fight?

Civil war aside, Sean Strickland is still one of the best middleweights alive.

'Tarzan' has been out of the octagon since his first UFC title defense against Dricus du Plessis in January. Strickland won the gold with an upset decision victory over Israel Adesanya last year, and 'Stillknocks' was tapped as his next opponent.

At UFC 297 in Canada, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis went back and forth for five rounds. The champion used his jab to perfection, while the South African fighter landed some bombs of his own. After five rounds of action, both men were badly bloody.

Ultimately, it was Dricus du Plessis who ended Strickland's title reign by split decision. In the months since losing his championship, the American has called for a rematch. However, Strickland has speculated that the UFC won't give him a title shot because they want to silence him.

Expand Tweet