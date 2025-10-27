"It's all about the wit" - Nong-O says Rodtang showdown at ONE 173 may be decided by who has better timing

Nong-O Hama believes his upcoming all-Thai showdown at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, will come down to split-second decisions and tactical intelligence.The 38-year-old striking icon shares the global stage of ONE Championship alongside fellow Thai striker Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion broke down what he believes will be the deciding factor when they collide in one of the most exciting contests on the card.&quot;For this upcoming fight, it's all about the wit. We will see who is better at improvising and who can snatch their precise timing first,&quot; Nong-O said.The veteran striker's assessment highlights the mental chess match that will unfold alongside the physical battle that he can expect from 'The Iron Man's high-octane and relentless output.Given how things are on paper, the Bangkok-based veteran must find openings and capitalize on them before his younger opponent can to claim the vacant 26 pounds of flyweight gold. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNong-O says Rodtang's damaging fists are his most potent toolThe former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king has done his homework on Rodtang, and he knows what to watch out for when they collide in &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun.&quot;&quot;His most powerful weapon is his fists. Those nice fists can give people knockouts. He has great weapons,&quot; the Thai hero continued in the same interview with ONE.Will it be Nong-O or Rodtang who leaves the Ariake Arena as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion?Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, combat sports enthusiasts around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options from their region.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all updates on ONE's epic return to Japan.