  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "It's all about the wit" - Nong-O says Rodtang showdown at ONE 173 may be decided by who has better timing

"It's all about the wit" - Nong-O says Rodtang showdown at ONE 173 may be decided by who has better timing

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 27, 2025 08:09 GMT
(From left) Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are ready for war at ONE 173. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are ready for war at ONE 173. [Images: ONE Championship]

Nong-O Hama believes his upcoming all-Thai showdown at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, will come down to split-second decisions and tactical intelligence.

Ad

The 38-year-old striking icon shares the global stage of ONE Championship alongside fellow Thai striker Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion broke down what he believes will be the deciding factor when they collide in one of the most exciting contests on the card.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"For this upcoming fight, it's all about the wit. We will see who is better at improvising and who can snatch their precise timing first," Nong-O said.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The veteran striker's assessment highlights the mental chess match that will unfold alongside the physical battle that he can expect from 'The Iron Man's high-octane and relentless output.

Given how things are on paper, the Bangkok-based veteran must find openings and capitalize on them before his younger opponent can to claim the vacant 26 pounds of flyweight gold.

Ad
Ad

Nong-O says Rodtang's damaging fists are his most potent tool

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king has done his homework on Rodtang, and he knows what to watch out for when they collide in "The Land of the Rising Sun."

"His most powerful weapon is his fists. Those nice fists can give people knockouts. He has great weapons," the Thai hero continued in the same interview with ONE.
Ad

Will it be Nong-O or Rodtang who leaves the Ariake Arena as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion?

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, combat sports enthusiasts around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options from their region.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all updates on ONE's epic return to Japan.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications