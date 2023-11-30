“It’s wrong writing him off” – Fans shouldn’t dismiss Nong-O’s chances after Haggerty loss says Nico Carrillo’s coach

JP Gallacher, the coach of Scottish Muay Thai standout Nico Carrillo, believes it would be a mistake to write off Nong-O Hama following his loss to Jonathan Haggerty in April.

Stepping into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title, Nong-O suffered a brutal first-round knockout loss to ‘The General’ at ONE Fight Night 9.

Eight months later, the Thai superstar will return to the Mecca of Muay Thai in hopes of getting back into the win column against streaking contender Nico Carrillo.

Speaking on behalf of his student, JP Gallacher said it would be foolish to look past Nong-O following his first loss under the ONE Championship banner:

“People need to remember that it’s wrong writing him off, he could come back like he was before the loss, you know what I mean? So we'll be prepared for that,” Gallacher told the South China Morning Post.

Watch the interview below:

Nico Carrillo determined to prove his worth at ONE Friday Fights 46

Thus far, Nico Carrillo has looked nothing short of impressive in his first two appearances with ONE Championship, earning back-to-back knockouts against Furkan Karabag and ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK Saenchai in the span of eight weeks.

On December 22, the ‘King of the North’ will face the toughest test of his young career, but Gallacher believes that this is the perfect opportunity to show the world that Carrillo is perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter in the art of eight limbs.

“I do believe that I've got the blueprint for him to be the best pound-for-pound fighter, we just need to go and prove it now,” Gallacher added.

Will the 25-year-old upstart score the biggest win of his career thus far, or will Nong-O Hama return to the win column and remind the world why he is nothing short of legendary?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on December 22.