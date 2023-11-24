“It seemed a bit of an anticlimax” - British star Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty’s movement was too much for Fabricio Andrade

There was almost a sense of immeasurable hype when the kickboxing superfight between world champions Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade was announced.

While the fight more than lived up to expectations, British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison wasn’t one to be swayed by the flow of things.

Harrison has one of the most discerning eyes in all of combat sports, and he saw how Haggerty practically imposed his will against Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 earlier this month.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said:

“I mean, I was excited for the Haggerty-Andrade fight, but in the end, it seemed a bit of an anticlimax, you know? It seemed Haggerty was just a class above, even though Fabricio’s striking, I think, is a leap for MMA. It was just, it is for MMA, but you can't put on, you know what I mean?"

He added:

"I noted straight away that as soon as the first bell went, Haggerty started using his footwork. In and out, and I looked at Andrade's feet and they were just muddled up all over the place.”

Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, walked through Andrade during their super fight and showed the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion why he’s at a different level in a purely striking sport.

‘The General’ dominated the match and knocked Andrade out in the second round to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Watch Liam Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison set for 2024 return after gruesome injury

As for Liam Harrison, the British star is finally scheduled to make his long-awaited return to action in January 2024.

Harrison will face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in a Muay Thai match at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

‘Hitman’ has been out of action since August 2022, when he suffered a knee injury in his world title match against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

ONE Fight Night 18 is ONE Championship’s first Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.