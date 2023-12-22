“It will affect my performance” – Phetjeeja refuses to add weight on her shoulders ahead of world title clash versus Anissa Meksen

ONE Championship's surging Thai superstar Phetjeeja is on a frightening rise to the upper echelons of her division. With four consecutive KO/TKO wins in the promotion in this year alone, 'The Queen' is bound for her first world title bout at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Across the ring from her at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be the iconic Anissa Meksen. Meksen, who has a pro record of 103-5, is on a 3-fight winning streak in ONE and will lock horns with Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

Ahead of her bout with Meksen, 'The Queen' spoke about how she handles the possible pressures of fighting such a monumental fight in her career:

"I don't really want to put pressure on myself. That is, if I'm at my best. I just think if I do my best in training and fighting, so be it. Because if I put pressure on myself, it will make me too stressed and worried and it will affect my performance."

While there are fighters who perform better under pressure, there are those who prefer to be more relaxed and outcome-independent like Phetjeeja. It allows them to see things with a calmer mind and commit any reckless mistake.

Phetjeeja admits that she trains like she's "never won"

Another interesting insight regarding Phetjeeja's fight preparations is her attitude towards training. To 'The Queen', even if she's been winning bouts left and right, it's best if she maintains a mindset of always trying to win.

She told ONE:

“The reason why I never lost once in my past four fights is because I’m constantly training. And when I come back from boxing to Muay Thai, I’m hungrier for a victory. I train like I’ve never won. Going up to fight, I think it's fun too. It's what we love too.”

Training and fighting like you've never tasted victory despite being on a winning streak is an attitude reserved for word champions. We'll see if the young prodigy realizes her potential come fight night.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.