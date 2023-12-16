“It will be a barnburner” – Tawanchai confident he and Superbon will blow the roof in ONE Friday Fights 46 headliner

Current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is confident that his fight with Superbon Singha Mawynn will be remembered for ages when they collide inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On December 22, ONE Championship returns to the iconic venue for a super-fight between two of the greatest strikers in combat sports today. The 24-year-old will put his Muay Thai title on the line against the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star could not offer a prediction for how things will go against Superbon, but he fully expects the two of them to put on a show for the raucous crowd in Bangkok.

“I don’t know if it is going to be the toughest fight I’ve had or not, but I’m sure it will be a barnburner.”

The Thai sensation goes into the contest riding a six-fight win streak under the ONE banner with four victories coming by way of knockout.

Superbon looks to become a two-sport ONE world champion against Tawanchai

With wins over the likes of Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian, Superbon quickly established himself as one of – if not – the greatest kickboxer in the history of the sport.

At ONE Friday Fights 46, he’ll have the chance to make that same claim in the art of eight limbs when he faces one of the baddest men in the sport today.

Should the 33-year-old leave Lumpinee with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai, he will earn not only his 115th career win in combat sports, but he will also etch his name in the history books as a two-sport ONE world champion.

Can Superbon get the job done against Tawanchai, or will the reigning champ continue his hellish streak on the global stage of ONE?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.