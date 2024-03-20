"It will be a great fight" - Francisco Lo vows to turn up the heat in baptism of fire vs Kade Ruotolo

Brazilian grappling ace Francisco Lo will be in for a stiff test when he registers his first contest on the global stage of ONE Championship next month, but he isn't overly concerned with the level of competition he will be going up against.

The 23-year-old submission hunter faces reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo in a 180-pound catchweight contest that will be part of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5. As always, the action will go down inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his impending debut, the martial artist explained that his game alongside Ruotolo's high-octane approach will guarantee nothing but fireworks.

He offered:

"He likes to put on a show. I also like to put on a show, so I think it will be a great fight. I'm really looking forward to making this debut."

Francisco Lo is no stranger to facing some of the finest BJJ wizards

After a big break in his career last year, where he finished at the top of the podium in back-to-back IBJJF Pan Championship and No-Gi and American Nationals, the Manaus native hopes to live up to the hype in his promotional debut.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt already owns some impressive finishes since becoming a black belter, with standout displays against Adam Wardzinski and Oliver Taza over the past couple of years.

Next, Francisco Lo faces his toughest test against one of the most dynamic ground game wizards, and he's totally game for the challenge as he seeks to end Ruotolo's perfect streak under the ONE banner.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 21 card live and for free. Fans around the globe can check their local listing or tune in on ONE Championship's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.