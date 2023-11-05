"It will be like Holmes V Rousey" - Clip of Khamzat Chimaev getting rocked in sparring sparks massive fan debate about Paulo Costa matchup 

A training video of UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has been doing the rounds on the internet. The clip features 'Borz' engaging in a sparring session in the gym. The noteworthy thing about the video is that Chimaev gets stunned by a punch from his sparring partner.

You can watch the viral clip of the sparring session below:

The clip surprised many MMA fans who are not used to seeing 'Borz' get rocked very often by a strike. The video started a debate on social media as to how a fight between Chimaev and Paulo Costa would have gone down, considering the Brazilian packs a lot of power in his punches.

One individual claimed that Chimaev would have suffered the same fate as Ronda Rousey did in her fight against Holly Holm.

"I can't wait for the day of [Khamzat Chimaev's] humbling. Something tells me it will be like [Holm] V Rousey."

Another person questioned Costa's knockout power, arguing that the Brazilian could not even finish Luke Rockhold.

"why do we keep ignoring the fact that Costa didn't finish and old Luke Rockhold."

Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa were scheduled to lock horns in a middleweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Fans were highly excited about the fight as the two athletes had engaged in a lot of trash talk in the lead-up to their clash. Unfortunately, 'Borrachinha' had to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

This resulted in former UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman stepping up on short notice to take on 'Borz'. The fight was a highly competitive affair that went the full 15-minute distance. In the end, Chimaev was declared the winner via majority decision. The three judges scored the contest 29-27, 29-27 and 28-28 in favor of the 29-year-old.