2023 is quickly coming to a close and ONE Championship is set to give their fans one last big event with the all-striking card ONE Friday Fights 46 on Friday, December 22.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the event’s two marquee fights, featuring Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s defense of the featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn and Prajanchai PK Saenchai looking to get his get-back against Joseph Lasiri over the strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

However, one big matchup that fans will be treated to is that of Phetjeeja squaring off against kickboxing monster Anissa Meksen over the right to become the interim ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion.

'The Queen' is fully banking on her fighting spirit to overcome the battle-hardened veteran in Meksen. While this will mark her kickboxing debut, Phetjeeja shared what the difference between kickboxing and Muay Thai is in an interview with ONE Championship:

“To switch from Muay Thai to kickboxing, I think that Muay Thai focused on close combat and trading while kickboxing focused on speed and footwork, like boxing. You need a quick step in-out and combination. To sum it up, kickboxing is faster and will make you more tiring than Muay Thai.”

Phetjeeja’s rise to contender status

Though she only joined ONE Championship earlier in the year, Phetjeeja has been an unstoppable force thanks to four-straight TKO victories over Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen.

Phetjeeja may be a blue-chip prospect in Muay Thai, but Meksen knows that kickboxing is her game and will be ready to turn away all challengers.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.