“It will play into my hands” - Scottish star Nico Carrillo confident he has what it takes to take down Nong-O

The big break that Nico Carrillo has been waiting for has turned into reality as he takes on the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the stacked card of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be a big step up for Carrillo after winning his first two matches in ONE Championship via TKO stoppages. He earned his reputation in the promotion by stopping Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2023 and June 2023 respectively.

The Scottish star is now pitted against the man who dominated the weight class for over five years. Carrillo’s confidence heading into the fight is at an all-time high, and he believes that he will get a favorable result.

In a recent interview with Joe Comerford, the ‘King of the North’ explained why he would get the victory against the Thai legend by saying:

“It’s not just another body in front of me on the canvas, it’s another man in the way of my destiny. I just, I think I’m a bit more wary this time, but I do believe it will play into my hands. I believe when I’m nervous and I’m cagey is when I’m at my most dangerous.”

Nico Carrillo plans to use Nong-O has jumping board to leap towards a world title shot

If his plan plays out and Carrillo gets the job done with his hands raised after the massive showdown with Nong-O, he will surely send shockwaves across the division, particularly to the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

An impressive victory by the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy and Sor Dechapan representative can leapfrog other top contenders, Liam Harrison, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Felipe Lobo, for a gigantic showdown with ‘The General.’

