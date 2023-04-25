Itsuki Hirata backs Alyse Anderson in ONE Fight Night 10 match against Stamp

Itsuki Hirata made a bold prediction about Alyse Anderson’s blockbuster matchup against Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

While many folks in the MMA community favor Stamp to win, ONE women’s atomweight contender Itsuki Hirata is backing up dark horse Alyse Anderson to beat the former two-sport world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Japansese judoka predicted:

“Alyse is going to win this fight with her ground game. Stamp hasn’t fought enough grapplers. Anderson will get an armbar or a triangle to win by submission.”

Anderson and Hirata were once former rivals back in 2021 at ONE: Empower, so she knows first-hand the challenge Anderson might present to her Thai rival.

Hirata, who was used to winning by stoppages for instance, found it difficult to impose her ground game on Anderson. Although she ultimately won the bout by decision, she’ll never underestimate Anderson’s jiu-jitsu skills.

Despite being an unranked contender, the American standout is an exciting fighter to watch. She never fails to impress or shock fans with her durability and perseverance, which is why she’s garnering such a large following on social media.

Not too long ago, she scored a ridiculous triangle choke while recovering from a brutal knockdown to beat Asha Roka at ONE 157. Roka was seconds away from a win but Anderson’s quick adjustment sealed the deal to the shock of many.

Knowing that she’s also been training with ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas over the last few months shows how mentally and physically prepared she is for one of the best strikers in the division.

There’s no telling what other surprises she’s got under her sleeves, therefore, there’s a 50/50 chance that she can turn the tables on Stamp and score the biggest upset of her life.

Watch the anticipated atomweight clash between Alyse Anderson and Stamp Fairtex on Friday, May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Watch the historical event live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes