Izaak Michell ready for Tye Ruotolo’s terrifying pressure passing: “We have similar styles but slightly different” 

Aussie BJJ superstar Izaak Michell will face Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 21 tonight in Bangkok, Thailand. This will be Michell's biggest bout to date, as Ruotolo is one of the most feared grappling world champions alive today.

Still, the young Aussie is not intimidated by the world champion's reputation as he sees similarities in their styles, something he can exploit on fight night.

In an interview with CountFilms TV on YouTube, Izaak Michell said:

“It’s actually quite similar to Tye in a way. Maybe I’m a little bit more conservative in some things, where he’s more likely to just throw the kitchen sink at you. It’ll be interesting to see what happens. We both like to pass, wrestle, and back takes so we have similar styles but slightly different. It will be interesting.”

Tye Ruotolo on Izaak Michell's style: "His style of style of jiu-jitsu intrigues me"

Conversely, Tye Ruotolo sees Izaak MIchell's grappling style as something he is eager to test - primarily because he finds it intriguing.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the world champion delves deeper into this, saying:

“He [Michell] is, for sure. His style of jiu-jitsu intrigues me. Number one, I know he likes to fight hard and he’s very aggressive, you know, which is good because I like when people are aggressive towards me. It definitely brings a bigger and deeper beast out of me.”

Lets see how these styles clash tonight as an unstoppable force meets an immovable object for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title. This should be fun.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

