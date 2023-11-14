Jackie Buntan on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues-Smilla Sundell title fight: “Both ladies did so well”

Jackie Buntan was very impressed by the performances of both Smilla Sundell and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues when they clashed at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

Originally scheduled to run it back with Sundell at the event, Jackie Buntan was forced to withdraw, paving the way for reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to step up and challenge for Sundell’s strawweight Muay Thai title.

In the end, the teen phenom proved to be too much for Rodrigues. Sundell managed to put Rodrigues away in the closing seconds of the third round via knockout to retain her title and stay undefeated under the ONE Championship banner.

Sharing her take on the matchup during an interview with Alex Wendling, Buntan was complimentary towards both women. She believes that Sundell’s significant size advantage is what ultimately led to her victory inside Singapore Indoor Stadium:

“I thought it'd be so entertaining and entertaining it was. You know, I met Allycia in December, I think she's like an inch shorter than me so it wasn't her skill or IQ that would be the problem at all,” Buntan said.

“It was just dealing with that size, you know, similar to me. Just dealing with that size. So that's kind of what I left it up to. But that fight was great, both ladies did so well.”

See the interview below:

Smilla Sundell moved to 4-0 overall in ONE, an undeniably impressive feat for a fighter who is still only 19 years old.

Since suffering her first loss against the Swede in April 2022, Jackie Buntan has been chomping at the bit to run it back with her. Perhaps she’ll get that chance come 2024.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates