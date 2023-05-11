Jackie Buntan appreciates the love from the US crowd at ONE Fight Night 10

At ONE Fight Night 10, Jackie Buntan got the chance to soak in a whole new experience in her career.

Establishing herself as one of the top female strikers on ONE Championship's roster through her victories in Asia, Buntan got the opportunity to compete at the Singapore-based promotion’s inaugural on-ground show in the United States last Friday, May 5.

Representing her Filipino-American heritage and the female striking disciplines under the ONE Championship banner, the 25-year old stepped into the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, to face Diandra Martin.

After receiving a great reception from the fans inside the stacked venue, Buntan put on her most impressive performance inside the circle to date, walking her opponent down and landing a devastating combination with her hands to put her opponent out at the 2:34 mark of the opening round.

The fight was a great advert for ONE Championship and the Muay Thai contests that regularly feature on the cards, with top competitors putting on a show for the fans wherever in the world the fight takes place.

ONE Fight Night 10 was a huge night in Buntan's career as she put herself back into title contention with back-to-back wins following her loss to Smilla Sundell in April last year.

In an interview with Sportskeeda after the fight, Jackie Buntan spoke about the love that she received from the US fans and how it contributed to her performance:

“Hearing everybody cheer once you make your way up the stairs, kind of like every fight, [the nerves] go away. Just feeding off the energy from the crowd, I definitely felt all the love and support.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American fans can rewatch Buntan’s performance against Diandra Martin and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

