Jackie Buntan can’t wait to visit the Philippines again on a family trip

Since signing with ONE Championship in 2021, Jackie Buntan has been relishing the opportunity to represent her Filipino family heritage when competing in the Philippines and Singapore. At ONE Fight Night 10, however, she will get the chance to represent that side of her family as well as her place of birth.

On May 5th, ONE Championship will host its first-ever event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Buntan will take on Aussie striker Diandra Martin on the stacked card.

The 25-year-old was born in California and, after competing in the US under the ONE Championship banner, has plans to return to the Philippines with her family.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Jackie Buntan spoke about paying respects to her heritage and embracing her background:

“A hundred percent, I wanna plan. You know me and my sisters, my family, are already talking about planning to go back there and make a whole family trip out of it and visit everybody, just because when I went in June to film ONE Warrior Series, that was only with my mom and that was my first time.”

Jackie Buntan returned with a win last time out when she defeated Brit Amber Kitchen via unanimous decision at ONE on Prime Video 5 last December.

Her upcoming opponent Diandra Martin has an identical recent run to Buntan, having rebounded from a loss to Smilla Sundell by defeating Kitchen the last time she stepped inside the Circle. Buntan will face Martin on the absolutely stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5th. North American fans can catch all the action live and for free via Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes