Jackie Buntan has considered move to kickboxing

At ONE Fight Night 10, Jackie Buntan will return to action for her sixth fight under the ONE Championship banner.

Since signing with ONE in 2021, Buntan has announced herself as one of the top female strikers on the promotion’s growing roster.

Competing in the strawweight Muay Thai division, Buntan’s only loss inside the circle remains her unanimous decision defeat to Smilla Sundell in the inaugural world championship contest.

On May 5, the Filipino-American will take on Aussie striker Diandra Martin in the promotion’s first-ever event hosted in the United States.

Live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Buntan will help represent ONE’s Muay Thai division at this historic event.

Whilst she is focused on her upcoming contest, the 25-year-old recently revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that she has had thoughts about competing under different rulesets at some point in the future.

She certainly wouldn’t be the first Muay Thai competitor under the ONE Championship banner to try their hand at different disciplines to further test themselves.

Crediting her work in the gym with her long-time friend and training partner, a kickboxing bout may be on the cards for Jackie Buntan sometime soon. She said:

“I’ve never competed in kickboxing, my teammate Janet Todd is the kickboxing world champion, of course I helped her in her camps for her kickboxing fights, so I’m aware of the ruleset, the pacing, how things need to go.”

Before she can get too carried away with testing herself in kickboxing, Buntan will face Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

