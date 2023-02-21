Jackie Buntan is excited to make American soil debut at ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado

Jackie Buntan is excited to be part of the festivities when ONE Championship makes its long-awaited debut in North America on May 5.

The American strawweight standout will look to make it two in a row when she steps into the circle against Australian Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The event, which will air live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, is expected to be headlined by a ONE flyweight world title trilogy bout between reigning champion Demetrious Johnson and former titleholder Adriano Moraes.

In an interview with Philstar, Buntan expressed her excitement at being part of such a historic event for ONE Championship.

“I had American and Filipino fans cheering for me in Manila and I just know I’ll have the same love going into ONE’s US debut! I feel like it’s my American debut, so I plan on coming in full force for the fans.”

Jackie Buntan has established herself as one of the top Muay Thai fighters in ONE Championship’s women’s division, curating a record of 4-1. Her lone loss came against reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 last April. Since then, she has bounced back, earning a unanimous decision victory over Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December.

Jackie Buntan wants to work her way back to a rematch with Smilla Sundell

Jackie Buntan is determined to work her way back to the top of the division and earn a second shot at Smilla Sundell’s ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship. Sundell etched her name in the promotion’s history books by becoming the youngest person to ever win a world title in ONE Championship by defeating Buntan in their 2022 showdown.

With Buntan already revisiting the win column following her unanimous decision defeat to Sundell, a statement victory over Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 could go a long way towards earning her another shot at 26.4 pounds of gold. Discussing the possibility of a rematch during an interview with ONE Championship, Buntan said:

“I mean it depends on how many fights they want to give me before I’m able to get that rematch, but I want that rematch. It’s not like a one-and-done type of thing for me.”

Jackie Buntan continued, saying:

“I still believe I’m one of the top contenders in this division, so it just kind of depends on whoever they want to give and whoever they sign really.”

