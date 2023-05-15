Jackie Buntan felt on ‘autopilot’ mode during Diandra Martin fight in Colorado

At ONE Fight Night 10, Jackie Buntan delivered her best-ever performance inside the Circle.

Coming into the fight with the excitement of getting to represent Muay Thai and her Filipino-American heritage in front of the US fans, she didn’t let the added incentive play a role in this contest.

Walking out in front of the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Buntan looked dialed in and that was immediately apparent once the fight started.

With her pressure and accuracy, she put Diandra Martin on the back foot immediately with a far more aggressive approach than fans have become accustomed to seeing from her.

With just under 30 seconds left in the opening round, Buntan’s strong start paid off when she landed a devastating combination that put her opponent down and out.

Following her victory over Martin, the 25-year-old reflected on her performance and spoke about the biggest difference that she felt this time around.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan said:

“Athletes go through that feeling in the competition where they’re in the zone, in the flow, where everything’s just autopilot. It’s almost like you’re not even thinking. And I definitely experienced that from the start of the round, which was very cool because that was only my second time experiencing that.”

With her fifth win under the ONE banner, Jackie Buntan has positioned herself for another shot at a world championship after failing in her first attempt against Swedish sensation Smilla Sundell.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

