Jackie Buntan gets her kicks ready for ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan is primed and ready to face Diandra Martin on ONE's first-ever on-ground US live show, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Known to have one of the fastest hands in ONE Championship today, Buntan is working on sharpening her other weapons.

In a recent video uploaded to the Filipino-American fighter's Instagram account, we saw her working on her lethal kicks in the gym:

"Saturdaazeee are for single, doubles 🍔. 4 weeks out from @onechampionship first US show 🇺🇸 #onefightnight10"

With the addition of her lightning-quick hands, Jackie Buntan is looking to utilize her full Muay Thai arsenal when she squares off with Diandra Martin in front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

In earlier footage from her fight camp a few weeks back, we saw Buntan working on unique combinations inside the pocket. None of the strikes involved using her hands, interestingly:

"Create your own openings 👌 @jackiebuntan"

In her bout against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, Buntan had a hard time dealing with the Swede's height and length. With her next opponent, Diandra Martin, also of similar stature as Sundell, Buntan will look to right her wrongs. One of the things she's looking into is cutting down Martin's legs.

Jackie Buntan's combination in the video uses a sneaky inside-foot sweep to bring her opponent down for a knee strike to the face. When fighting someone who is taller than you, this combination will surely pay dividends. Add this combo to her lightning-fast punches, and Buntan will be highly dangerous on all fronts.

Look to see Jackie Buntan use this combo and more against Diandra Martin come ONE Fight Night 10, which airs live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event broadcasts live on May 5th and is free to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

