Jackie Buntan highly entertained by the ‘craziness’ and ‘finishing rate’ of weekly ONE Friday Fights cards

If you have never seen a ONE Friday Fights card, Filipina-American striking sensation Jackie Buntan says you have to start paying attention.

ONE Friday Fights is ONE Championship’s weekly blockbuster, which takes place every Friday on Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The events feature an amalgamation of compelling mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and kickboxing bouts, as well as the occasional submission grappling match.

More importantly, ONE Friday Fights events feature some incredible performances, and there’s always a series of exciting finishes to be had.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Buntan hyped up ONE Friday Fights and told fans why it’s a must-watch.

The 25-year-old California native said:

“[The finishing rate] is insane. And that just goes to show the quality of athletes and the craziness of Muay Thai and what that can bring.”

Buntan is open to the possibility of one day competing on a ONE Friday Fights card. In fact, she says she would jump at the opportunity.

That would be absolutely fitting, as the Filipina-American is certainly one of the most exciting fighters on the ONE Championship roster.

Speaking of exciting fights, Buntan scored the first knockout victory of her career in her last fight, when she stopped Australian firecracker Diandra Martin a few weeks ago.

Buntan and Martin locked horns on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, and the 25-year-old notched a quick first-round knockout.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Buntan’s highlight reel KO of Martin and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

