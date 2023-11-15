Jackie Buntan on inevitable shot at strawweight gold: “It’s going to be there for me”

Jackie Buntan believes her time to challenge for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title will come sooner rather than later.

Buntan has been on an impressive run since making her promotional debut nearly three years ago. During that time, she has amassed a solid 5-1 record, with her lone loss coming against Smilla Sundell, who just happens to be the promotion’s reigning strawweight titleholder in the art of eight limbs.

Jackie Buntan is not only determined to earn some redemption against the Swedish teen phenom, but she also hopes to one day strap 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around her waist (20:19).

“I know it's going to be there for me, I know it is there for me just like I said, I've been proving myself time and time again as to why I deserve that shot,” Buntan said in an interview with Alex Wendling. “And when the time comes, I’ll be more than ready.”

Watch the interview below:

Jackie Buntan was originally scheduled to square off with Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 in September, but some personal issues kept her from taking advantage of the opportunity. In her place, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stepped in hoping to become a two-division titleholder.

Instead, Sundell delivered another show-stealing performance and knocked out Rodrigues in the waning seconds of the third round. Can Jackie Buntan hand Sundell her first career loss inside the Circle, or will ‘The Hurricane’ reign supreme in their inevitable rematch? Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to find out.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.