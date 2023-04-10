Jackie Buntan lists her biggest advantages over Diandra Martin and her opponents

Since signing with ONE Championship in 2021, Jackie Buntan has emerged as one of the top female strikers on the promotion’s roster.

With four wins under the ONE banner, Buntan has been right at the forefront of female Muay Thai and whilst she hasn’t been able to get her hands on a world championship just yet, her enthusiasm hasn’t wavered.

At ONE Fight Night 10, she will get the opportunity to represent both her American and Filipino heritage when she competes at the promotion’s first ever event in the United States.

On May 5, the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado will host ONE Championship and a stacked night of fights with some of the biggest names in the promotion making the trip over.

The 25-year old California native will face Aussie striker Diandra Martin in one of the night’s scheduled Muay Thai bouts.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Jackie Buntan spoke about the advantages that she believes she holds over Diandra Martin or any woman that stands across from her inside the Circle:

“I think fight IQ, strategy, athleticism, in terms of speed and agility -- I think all come into play and have a big factor for me, not only with Diandra but any other athlete who wants to step in front of me.”

After tasting defeat for the first time inside the Circle when she faces Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship, Buntan returned with a win last time out over Brit Amber Kitchen.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free on May 5 via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes