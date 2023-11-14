Jackie Buntan open to MMA move, but wants to ‘achieve everything’ in Muay Thai and kickboxing first

Jackie Buntan is not ruling out a run in mixed martial arts, but she has a lot of goals she hopes to accomplish in the worlds of kickboxing and Muay Thai first.

Competing exclusives in the art of eight limbs since making her ONE Championship debut in 2021, Jackie Buntan has bested some of the biggest names in the sport, including ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Amber Kitchen, and Diandra Martin.

Already achieving so much success in Muay Thai, fight fans have been curious about Buntan making a potential run in MMA.

Speaking with Alex Wendling, the Boxing Works product revealed that she is by no means saying no to a turn in MMA, but is remaining focused on her work as a kickboxer and Muay Thai practitioner.

“No, I'm not saying never, but at the moment, no,” Buntan said. “I want to be able to achieve everything out of striking out of Muay Thai and kickboxing first. And then, I’ll see where that takes me next.”

Jackie Buntan is an impressive 5-1 in ONE, her lone loss coming against reigning strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

The pair first met at ONE 156 last year with the teen phenom earning a unanimous decision.

Since then, Buntan has scored back-to-back victories and was slated to run it back with Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14. Sadly, Buntan was forced to withdraw from the bout due to personal issues.

In her place, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stepped in, giving fans a highly entertaining champion vs. champion clash. In the end, Sundell once again retained her title, landing a third-round KO against Rodrigues.

