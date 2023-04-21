Jackie Buntan picking her ‘absolute favorite’ Nong-O Hama in ONE Fight Night 9 main event

Muay Thai standout Jackie Buntan is backing Nong-O Hama to walk out of the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his ONE world title intact on Friday night.

Nong-O has reigned supreme over the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, capturing the crown in 2018. Over the last half-decade, Nong-O has had his hand raised 10-straight times. Speaking with ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan believes the Thai superstar will bring home win number 11 on Friday night:

“I’m a huge fan of both. I think it’s awesome that Haggerty can compete against Nong-O, given his first title shot was with Sam-A, which was also a big name,” Bhutan said. “But this is also a higher weight class than what Haggerty was fighting in. It’s Nong-O, and he’s one of my absolute favorites to watch and learn from, so I got to say Nong-O.”

Two weeks after Nong-O steps inside the ring at ONE Fight Night 9, Jackie Buntan will have her own high-stakes Muay Thai scrap as she faces Australian standout Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

Jonathan Haggerty will undoubtedly face an uphill battle when he steps inside the ring with the eight-time ONE world champion, but it’s a position he’s been in on more than one occasion. ‘The General’ has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best in the world, including reigning ONE world champion Joseph Lasiri, 430 fight veteran Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

A win over Nong-O Hama would be the biggest win in the history of Jonathan Haggerty’s incredible career, doing what no man has done under the ONE Championship banner to date.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday night.

Poll : 0 votes