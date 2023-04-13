Jackie Buntan puts ONE Championship career into perspective

Filipina-American Muay Thai sensation Jackie Buntan is no doubt one of the most talented female strikers in the world today. Her body of work in ONE Championship is definitely impressive, with 4-1 since joining the promotion in mid-2021.

However, the 25-year-old California native is quick to remind everyone that not too long ago, she was just starting out in ONE and really didn’t think her career would take off the way it did.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Buntan put things into perspective and said she is grateful for the position that she is in.

“It taught me so much but it also reminded me that I’m literally just starting this, this professional career. So it kinda threw a lot of things into perspective.”

Jackie Buntan made her promotional debut against Ekaterina Vandaryeva in April of 2021, and went on to win three straight in impressive fashion. Her performances earned her a crack at the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

However, she fell short of victory against Swedish teenage sensation Smilla Sundell, losing by unanimous decision.

Months later, Buntan bounced back with a victory over highly regarded Amber Kitchen just last December.

Now, Buntan is ready to put together a solid run with another win over a highly regarded opponent.

Jackie Buntan will face Australian star Diandra Martin in a strawweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

If she is able to defeat Martin, Jackie Buntan could make a strong case for a rematch against Sundell in the near future. In fact, she’s hopeful for it.

“To many more years of growing and getting a lot better and you know getting back on that, getting back on the way to chasing that world title.”

