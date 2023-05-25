Jackie Buntan ready to “fix the mistakes” she made in possible rematch with Smilla Sundell

Jackie Buntan would relish the opportunity to run back her ONE 156 bout with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Buntan earned her fifth career win under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 10, besting Aussie striker Diandra Martin in the first round with a brutal left to the body followed by a vicious right hook upstairs. With the win, Buntan likely solidified herself as the most logical choice for Smilla Sundell’s next Muay Thai world title defense, an opportunity Buntan is ready to welcome with open arms.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan spoke about a potential rematch with the Swedish striker and the opportunity to correct the mistakes she made in their first meeting:

“If I do get to compete against Smilla again, I would like to compete in Muay Thai and be able to go back in there with her and fix the mistakes that I had to fix.”

Before Smilla Sundell returns to the art of eight limbs, she will try her hand at kickboxing inside the circle on May 26 at ONE Friday Fights 18. If ‘The Hurricane’ comes out on top, it’s possible that the next time Buntan meets ‘The Hurricane’ in the cage, it could very well be for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Would you prefer to see Sundell vs. Buntan 2 with four-ounce gloves or eight-ounce ones?

If you missed Jackie Buntan’s highlight-reel knockout, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

