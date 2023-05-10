Jackie Buntan reveals how she acclimated to Colorado’s altitude

Jackie Buntan understands the challenge of fighting at Colorado, and she came well-prepared for it.The 25-year-old claimed a quick first-round knockout win against Diandra Martin this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 10 inside 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The state's high altitude has often been an issue for athletes as it affects the cardio of those who are not acclimated to the effects of the terrain. With this in mind, Jackie Buntan thought it best to find ways to get ready for this challenge.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Filipino-American revealed how she prepared for her latest fight.

Buntan said:

“I’ve been sleeping in an altitude tent for the past month. When we got here last Saturday, me and my coach, even in training and walking around town I didn’t feel it at all.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jackie Buntan didn’t require a lot of cardio for her fight though, as she only needed less than a round to drop Diandra Martin to the floor. A devastating body shot and right hook to the head was all it took to end her bout with the Australian striker.

With another impressive victory under her belt, Buntan improved her overall record to 25-6 which includes five wins in six outings in ONE Championship. She is now eyeing a shot at a world title, be it for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title or the ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt held by Smilla Sundell.

Fans in North America can watch the replay of Jackie Buntan’s exciting win at ONE Fight Night 10 for free via Prime Video.

