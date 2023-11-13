Jackie Buntan says Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was ‘definitely a worthy opponent’ to challenge Smilla Sundell

At ONE Fight Night 14, Jackie Buntan was gearing up for a huge rematch and an opportunity that she had been chasing down for some time.

In April last year at ONE 156, the Philippines-American went to war with Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship. Since coming up short to the Swede, she has been on the comeback trail with a pair of scorching results.

After rebounding with a decision win over Amber Kitchen, Buntan turned the heat up against Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 with a spectacular finish in the first round.

On a night that celebrated some of the best female martial artists on the roster, she was set to run it back with Sundell in a highly anticipated title fight rematch.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old was forced to pull out of the fight early on in her preparations due to personal family matters that led to her watching on as a replacement opponent took her spot.

Instead, Sundell went in to defend her title against a fellow titleholder in ONE Championship. Having made her return to competition earlier this year, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues took the fight up a weight class with the potential of becoming a two-weight champion at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Though she may have come up short against Sundell, Jackie Buntan was a big fan of the matchup. In an interview with Alex Wendling, she spoke about her admiration of Rodrigues:

“I think I was definitely curious about who they were going to put in as a replacement for me. Allycia is definitely a worthy opponent. I like her, I'm a fan of her striking, of her fighting style, and I was honestly so excited for that fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 via the free event replay.

